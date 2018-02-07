Is Egg Yolk High In Cholestrol And Unhealthy For Your Health?

Photo credit - Wikipedia

Egg yolk and cholesterol

You may have heard that egg yolks contain a high amount of cholesterol. This is true. A yolk from one large egg has around 185 milligrams (mg) of cholesterol. People with no underlying health conditions are sometimes recommended to consume no more than 300 mg of cholesterol a day. People with health conditions like diabetes or heart disease are sometimes recommended to limit daily cholesterol intake to no more than 200 mg. For more on eggs and diabetes, read here .

Current research shows, however, that cholesterol in the body is primarily made by the liver and doesn’t come from the cholesterol we eat. Instead, it’s the saturated and trans fats in our diet that may raise cholesterol levels. Research from the last few years helps to dispel many long-held beliefs that even saturated fat can worsen cardiovascular health. Doctors do not recommend replacing saturated fat with refined, low-fiber carbohydrates, because worse health outcomes are observed when people do so.

While a large egg contains around 5 g of fat, less than 2 g of this content is saturated fat. In the big picture, this means that each egg yolk supplies less than 10 percent of your daily saturated fat recommendation.

Some experts believe most people can consume a whole egg each day without increasing their risk of heart attack or other types of cardiovascular disease, like stroke . If you do have heart disease or diabetes, or if you’re at increased risk for these conditions, you can still eat egg yolks but you may want to limit yourself to just three per week , according to the Harvard School of Public Health.

One reason to limit consumption is that choline found in foods like egg yolks may increase trimethylamine N-oxide (TMAO) which is associated with cancer, insulin resistance, cardiovascular disease, stroke and kidney disease .

While TMAO research raises concerns, other research shows that for people with diabetes, eating more eggs, about six per week, does not raise blood sugar and can actually lower waist circumference.

Either way, you could try combining egg whites with whole eggs. This lets you enjoy the nutrition of egg yolks while mitigating potential risks.

PROS AND CONS

Egg yolk pros vs. cons

There are many benefits of eating egg yolks:

They contain solid concentrations of essential nutrients your body needs.

They’re inexpensive.

They’re easy to prepare.

They’re readily available at most grocery stores and farm stands.

If you prepare a whole egg, meaning the white and yolk, by poaching it or hard boiling it, you will be eating the same quantity of calories and nutrients as if the egg were raw. If you fry that egg in butter or oil, these numbers change dramatically.

What you eat with your eggs also factors into the nutrition of your total meal. Remember: It’s the saturated and trans fat in your diet that contribute to your cholesterol levels rather than the actual cholesterol you consume. Eating eggs with other fatty foods — like butter or cheese, bacon or sausage, or even muffins and scones — may not be the best choice. Simple carbohydrates may pair well with eggs, but too much white toast or sugar-laden pastries on the side contribute to your risk of developing heart disease. (To learn more about the connection between cholesterol and heart disease, read here .)

Instead, try eating poached eggs with roasted or steamed vegetables or fresh berries on the side. Salsa or herbs are other good choices. If you still have concerns about egg yolks in your diet, ask your doctor or a dietitian for guidelines specific to your health issues. Otherwise, you don’t always need to skip the yolk. It can be a tasty part https://www.epicurious.com/recipes/food/views/our-favorite-thanksgiving-stuffing-with-sausage-and-cornbread of a healthy diet.