How To Reduce Toothache At Night

Why toothache gets worse at night?

Toothache that gets worse at night may be due to several tooth or dental problems. Sinuses can result in dull throbbing tooth pain especially at night. This is due to trapped mucous on lying down thus, severe toothache.

Toothache can worsen at night because when you lay down horizontally on your bed the blood rushes more rapidly to your head and thus, exerting more pressure on the sensitive tooth. When the head is placed lower than the body the blood will be more in that area and thus, the lowered area starts to make a throbbing pain. Moreover, one may experience mild toothache during the day because one may be busy doing daily activities and works. This can make them forget about the toothache. On reverse, during the night one is relaxed and is not concentrated on other work, hence, toothache can be felt more intensely.

What to do for a toothache that gets worse at night?

One can do the following remedies to alleviate toothache at night-