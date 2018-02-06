How To Reduce Toothache At Night

Why toothache gets worse at night? Toothache that gets worse at night may be due to several tooth or dental problems. Sinuses can result in dull throbbing tooth pain especially at night. This is due to trapped mucous on lying down thus, severe toothache.
Toothache can worsen at night because when you lay down horizontally on your bed the blood rushes more rapidly to your head and thus, exerting more pressure on the sensitive tooth. When the head is placed lower than the body the blood will be more in that area and thus, the lowered area starts to make a throbbing pain. Moreover, one may experience mild toothache during the day because one may be busy doing daily activities and works. This can make them forget about the toothache. On reverse, during the night one is relaxed and is not concentrated on other work, hence, toothache can be felt more intensely.
What to do for a toothache that gets worse at night?
One can do the following remedies to alleviate toothache at night-
Before sleeping, rinse the mouth by sipping some whisky and spitting it out. This may help you to have pain free sleep.
Stacked food particles in the teeth can also lead to toothache at night. So, flossing can help in removing any clogged foods.
Rinsing the mouth with warm salt water after food and before going to bed can help in reducing bacteria causing toothache.
Toothache that gets worse at night can be relieved by applying cold ice pack compress on the outside of the pain area. Ne can use raw ice cubes or soak a cloth in ice chill water and place it over the affected toothache externally.
Clove can also help in alleviating toothache that gets worse at night. Apply few drops of clove oil on the gums or dip a cotton ball in clove oil and insert it on the toothache. It would numb the tooth pain and provide relieve to sleep without pain.
The best thing to do is elevate the head by bundling two to three pillows under your neck.
In case the toothache is due to abscessed tooth, then mix salt and baking soda equally, pat cotton in water and then dip it in the powder. Place the cotton in between cheek and teeth and not directly inside the tooth. One can leave a cotton ball overnight; this would relieve toothache and pressure.
If the pain does not reduce in any case, take a painkiller such as acetaminophen or aspirin.
Take an appointment to see a dentist and find out the cause of your toothache. this will help in eliminating the toothache permanently.
How To Reduce Toothache At Night
