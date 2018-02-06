Starving? Here Are 4 Of The Easiest Foods To Cook

The best part of food is how dynamic it can be, there is a food for everyone and a food that anyone can successfully whip up, regardless of your level of cooking expertise. Jumia Food , Nigeria’s No.1 online food ordering platform, shares 4 of the easiest foods to cook.

Omelette

This is a quick and easy meal to prepare, which can be tailored to your specific taste. All you basically need to do is mix two eggs with two tablespoons of milk and some salt and pepper, heat some butter or oil in the frying pan and add the egg mixture, stir after one minute and reduce the heat, sprinkle desired ingredients or spices onto the surface and wait for the omelette to settle underneath, and then fold in half and serve as desired.

Burger

This food is so ridiculously easy to make; it’s quite unbelievable. You can typically start by dicing a small onion then tip it into a bowl with the desired portion of minced beef and mix in the required egg quantity, roll the mixture into balls (the number of balls you roll it into depends on you) and flatten them to make burger-shaped patties, put the flattened balls in a plate and cover, leaving it in the fridge for about half an hour to firm up, heat up the barbeque or grill and place the burger on it, leaving it to cook for about 15 minutes while turning from side to side to ensure it is well cooked, and finally serve between two slices of bread including any topping you desire on it.

Spaghetti Bolognese

Sounds fancy but it’s actually really easy to whip up, and you can do so under 30 minutes. The best part about this dish is that it doesn’t spoil easily (as long as you preserve it well), in fact the longer it stays, the tastier it becomes because all the flavours become deeper and mingle more effectively. You can prepare of this meal by adding chopped mushrooms to minced beef and cooking for three minutes. Then, stir in some cloves of garlic (optional), chopped tomatoes, beef stock, mixed herbs (optional) and spices. You season to taste and bring to boil and simmer for about 15 to 20 minutes. Meanwhile, you can simultaneously cook the Spaghetti as the minced beef is cooking, then drain when it’s ready and serve with your bolognese sauce on top or by the side (depends on your preference).

Noodles

It really doesn’t get any easier with this food. All you need to do is boil water, add the noodles, add the pre-packed ingredients, stir the noodles, test it by tasting it to see that it is soft enough and the drain the noodle. Voila! Your noodles are ready and can be served with boiled eggs, fried eggs, sardines etc., however you desire.