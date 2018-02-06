Recipe: Tasty Okro Soup

Photo credit - Sisi Jemimah

Okro Soup is a delicacy enjoyed by lots of Ghanaians. It’s amazing the amount of energy and vigor one feels after consuming it with Banku. This post seeks to help you prepare Okro soup to eat with Banku or any other food of choice.

Find below the steps on how to prepare Okro soup.

Ingredients

Steps To Follow

Wash and cut the meat into pieces put into a sauce pan with chopped onions and salt. Place on fire for about 5 minutes stirring occasionally Wash okro, garden eggs, tomatoes, pepper and the onion Slice onion, chop tomatoes and grind pepper Heat oil and fry meat until it is golden brown. Add sliced onions and stir for 2 minutes, add sliced onions and stir for 2 minutes, add ground pepper for few minutes and then chopped tomatoes. Stir to avoid burning. Add enough water Chop okros and garden eggs and add to the stew. Leave it to simmer for about 15 minutes. Serve this Okro soup with Banku, Eba or any food of choice.

If you followed these steps on how to prepare Okro soup, then you can go forth and delight yourself with this sumptuous meal!