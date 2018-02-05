Home Remedies To Get Rid Of Razor Bumps

Photo credit - wellbeing secrets.com

Cold Compress

A cold compress is a very effective and easy way to get instant relief from the burning sensation caused by razor burns. It soothes the area and can reduce inflammation. Plus, it will help reduce redness and itching, as well as prevent razor bumps from forming.

Wrap a few ice cubes in a thin towel. Simply place the towel on the affected area for a few minutes.

Alternatively, you can soak a cloth in cold water and place it on the affected area for a few minutes.

Repeat either of these treatments several times a day as needed.

To prevent razor burn, try splashing with cold water on your skin immediately after shaving.

2. Apple Cider Vinegar

Razor burns can be treated quickly with apple cider vinegar. Its anti-inflammatory properties work to reduce inflammation as well as the itching sensation. Plus, the acetic acid in apple cider vinegar helps prevent infection.

Dab a cotton ball in apple cider vinegar and apply it on the affected area. Allow it to air dry, and then wash it off with water. Do this two or three times a day until the burning sensation stops.

Note: Those who have sensitive skin must dilute apple cider vinegar with water before applying it.

3. Aspirin

Aspirin is another easy and simple way to get rid of razor burn very quickly. The anti-inflammatory property of aspirin helps reduce redness and inflammation.

Put two aspirins in one teaspoon of warm water. Let it sit for some time, until it turns into a paste. Rub the paste on the affected skin. Leave it on for 10 minutes, and then wash it off with lukewarm water. Use this simple treatment twice a day to get rid of the discomfort. It will also help you get rid of razor bumps.

Note: Those with highly sensitive skin should not use this remedy.

4. Aloe Vera

Aloe vera is another great choice for soothing razor burn. The soothing as well as cooling nature of aloe vera will give you instant relief from the burning sensation and inflammation. Also, aloe vera will keep the skin moisturized, which speeds up the healing process .

Extract fresh aloe vera gel from an aloe vera leaf. Rub the gel on the affected skin. Allow it to dry on its own, and then rinse it off with cold water. Follow this treatment two or three times daily for two to three days.

5. Black Tea

The black tea bags that you use to make yourself a cup of tea can also help get rid of razor burn. The tannic acid in tea helps reduce redness and inflammation.

Moisten a black tea bag in warm water. Allow the tea bag to cool or put it in the refrigerator for five to 10 minutes. Rub the cool tea bag over the affected area for two to three minutes. Repeat several times daily as needed.

6. Honey

Known for its antibacterial properties, honey can also be used to treat razor burn quickly. It can reduce swelling and inflammation, as well as keep the skin moisturized . Plus, honey can prevent the area from becoming infected.

Apply some honey directly on the irritated skin. Allow it to air dry and rinse it off with cold water.

Alternatively, you can mix together one-half teaspoon of honey and one-tablespoon of plain yogurt. Apply this mixture on the affected area, allow it to sit for 15 minutes, and then rinse it off with lukewarm water.

Use either of these treatments three or four times a day for as long as needed.