How To Freshen Up After A Serious Workout Without Bathing

Photo credit -Shutterstock

1. Blot away excess oil

When it comes to cleaning your skin after a workout, you've got options. Blotting pads are a great place to start because they wipe off all the excess sweat and oil on your skin before you wash your face.

2. Clean your skin with salicylic acid

Nothing really beats washing your face with your trusted face wash and a washcloth, but sometimes you might find yourself in a real rush. Easy solution? Face wipes with salicylic acid (like Clearasil pads ) will help to keep acne away, according to Dr. Hale.

3. Use face and body wipes

Facial and body wipes are some of most recommended ways college women and Dr. Hale suggest to freshen up quickly. Margeaux Biché, a junior at Barnard College, uses wet facial wipes after she works out. “The wipes (which you can get for really cheap at places like TJ Maxx) make me feel nice and freshened up after getting grimy after exercise or sweating of any kind,” Margeaux says. But you don’t have to limit it to just your face; all-over body wipes (like these ) are a total lifesaver too! They can make you feel as refreshed as you would if you had actually taken a shower.

4. #NoMakeupNeeded

Going all-natural at the gym has its perks. “When you’re working out, your skin is primed for absorption,” Dr. Hale says. Because of this, it’s easy for your skin to drink up any foundation or creams you may have put on your face. This is actually really cool, if you make it work for you. Instead of putting on foundation, Dr. Hale uses an antioxidant serum (she recommends Skinceuticals ) on her face, which helps to counteract skin damage from the environment. In other words, it detoxes your skin while you're breaking a sweat. But if you don’t want to go all natural, Dr. Hale says waterproof mascara and lipstick are fine to wear while working out.

5. Don’t forget deodorant

As for the rest of the body, deodorant is always a safe bet for beating B.O. On top of that, Women’s Health recommends using baby powder to dry off your skin and changing into a fresh set of clothes if you can’t hop in the shower. Speaking of clean clothes...

6. Get out of your sweaty clothes pronto

Dr. Hale stresses one of the best ways to stay fresh is to immediately change clothes when you’re done working out. Otherwise, the sweat and grime will build up on your skin, causing bacteria. Dr. Hale recommends changing into a cotton shirt because the material is the best when it comes to allowing the skin to breathe.