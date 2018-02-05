Dear Wife, When You Are Pregnant

Photo credit - Naturallymoi.com via nhophotos.com

Dear Wife,

Sweetheart when you are Pregnant, I won't allow you Do anything stressful till you deliver our baby. You don't have to bother about anything. I can handle it. Please I don't want to see you out of bed by 5 a.m multitasking between making breakfast and doing the house chores. I will take care of that. You just watch T.V while I serve you breakfast in bed..

.

I know you will be going to the hospital for Antenatal, I will always be available to drive you there myself. You can't drive yourself na. The Doctors will advise you do regular exercises to keep fit, i'll be your personal Gym instructor. On cool evenings, we'll take a stroll around the Neighbourhood and when we come back i'll massage your feet..

.

I heard pregnant women crave the weirdest food and sometimes strange food combination. Even if you want to eat half done white rice with Coconut water by 3am, i'll give you. I'm equal to the task. I just don't want to see you anywhere near the kitchen. On my way back from work each day, i'll make sure I buy you enough fruits. You may not eat all but I will keep buying more! I will spoil you with gifts. As the size of your tummy increases; i'll buy you new clothes that will fit!..

.

You think we are out of food stuffs? Don't worry! Write a list of the things you feel we need, i'll go to the market and buy them. While in the market i'll still call you incase you need to add more items to the list. I can't allow you go to the market, I don't want people pushing you up and down. You don't need stress at all.

.

You want to turn on the tap in the bathroom? Call me!

You want to rub cream on your back? Call me!

You want to kill mosquito? Call me!

You want to open any door in the house? Call me!

I will be your House boy till you deliver!..

.

You may be the one carrying the baby physically but I'd ensure I carry the baby with you psychologically with all the Love and care I can give!.. oh! Lest I forget, our first child will be a Girl.. Don't Argue!..