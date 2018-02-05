modernghana logo

9 hours ago | Opinion/Feature

Ladies Your Breast Is Not A Tool For Attraction. Stop Opening It Up!

Dr Oyebade Obalola Jerry.
Photo credit - Dreamstime
Ladies, your boobs are not points of attraction. It's not a tool for attraction, stop opening it up, it's to satisfy your husband and breastfeed your baby.

Stop wearing clothes without your bra on in public, we don't need to see your nipple point out from your dress.

Plenty guys will hail you and you'll even get up to 1000 likes on the photo, but none of those guys will be around when you stay single at 60.

Your breast is not for public consumption. Guard your body, it's valuable. Your cleavages shouldn't be open for the public. Dress like a royalty, no true queen dresses like a slut.

Don't just dress how you like, dress how you'll like to be addressed. With your dressing, people might just assume that you're a runs girl, even when you're not, because perception is stronger than the truth.

According to Mayo Clinic, below are symptoms of breast cancer

Symptoms
Nipple changes
Signs and symptoms of breast cancer may include:

  • A breast lump or thickening that feels different from the surrounding tissue
  • Change in the size, shape or appearance of a breast
  • Changes to the skin over the breast, such as dimpling
  • A newly inverted nipple
  • Peeling, scaling, crusting or flaking of the pigmented area of skin surrounding the nipple (areola) or breast skin
  • Redness or pitting of the skin over your breast, like the skin of an orange

