Ladies Your Breast Is Not A Tool For Attraction. Stop Opening It Up!

Photo credit - Dreamstime

Ladies, your boobs are not points of attraction. It's not a tool for attraction, stop opening it up, it's to satisfy your husband and breastfeed your baby.

Stop wearing clothes without your bra on in public, we don't need to see your nipple point out from your dress.

Plenty guys will hail you and you'll even get up to 1000 likes on the photo, but none of those guys will be around when you stay single at 60.

Your breast is not for public consumption. Guard your body, it's valuable. Your cleavages shouldn't be open for the public. Dress like a royalty, no true queen dresses like a slut.

Don't just dress how you like, dress how you'll like to be addressed. With your dressing, people might just assume that you're a runs girl, even when you're not, because perception is stronger than the truth.

According to Mayo Clinic, below are symptoms of breast cancer

Symptoms

Nipple changes

Signs and symptoms of breast cancer may include: