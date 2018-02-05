Recipe; Coated Groundnuts (Nkatie Burgar)

Photo credit -dir.indiamart.com

Ingredients

2 cups of groundnut

Eggs

Half cup of sugar

1 teaspoon of salt

Pepper powder (optional)

Half cup of hard flour

Procedure

Put the groundnut in a spacious bowl.

Break the egg and use only the albumen.

Use a spatula to ensure it mixes well.

Add the salt, sugar and pepper powder, then stir to ensure it mixes well.

Put oil on fire to heat,add the hard flour to the groundnut and ensure all the nuts are well covered.

Put it in the heated oil and stir.

Stir for ten minutes and take off fire.

Strain the oil and put on a serving tray to cool.

After it has cooled down, it becomes crispy for consumption.

Enjoy with your beer, whisky, kelewele etc.