What Causes Itchy Palms?

Photo credit - Shutterstock

Several conditions may be responsible for itchy palms. These include:

Dry skin . Winter weather causes skin to dry out. Dry skin can be irritating and cause itching.

Skin damage. Certain chemicals or substances can irritate your hands’ sensitive skin. Scrubbing or brushing can irritate your skin, too. This can cause dryness, peeling, and itching.

Allergic reaction . If you’re allergic to something you touch, you may experience itchy palms. The itching may not start right away. In some cases, you may not experience any itching for several hours after coming into contact with the allergen.

Psoriasis . This common skin condition causes uncontrolled growth of skin cells. This increased pace means skin cells aren’t able to naturally slough off. Instead, the extra skin cells pile up on the surface of your skin. In addition to itching, psoriasis can cause:

red blisters, sometimes with silvery white scales

painful, swollen joints

cracked skin that may bleed

soreness in the nearby joints

Psoriasis is chronic, but you may only experience infrequent or temporary bouts with the condition instead of a constant outbreak. It does not typically affect the palms.

Eczema. Atopic dermatitis , or eczema as it’s sometimes called, is a condition that makes your skin itch. It may cause colored patches of skin in the affected area. Some will be red, while others may be darker brown or almost gray. Some people will develop small bumps that stick up from the skin. These bumps may burst and leak fluid. The skin may also be dry. That could lead to cracking and even bleeding. Like psoriasis, eczema outbreaks may come and go. You may have symptoms for a few days or weeks and then not experience it for several months.

Diabetes . It’s rare, but diabetes can cause itchy palms. Diabetes can cause poor blood circulation, and poor blood circulation can lead to itchy skin. However, most people with diabetes-related itching experience it in their legs more than in their hands.

Additional symptoms

Itchy palms are not always a symptom of a problem on their own. Sometimes, your palms just itch.

Other times, however, it may be an indication of a skin issue. Symptoms beyond an itchy palm might help you determine what is causing your itchiness. If you are experiencing any of these symptoms in addition to itchy palms, you may need to see your doctor: