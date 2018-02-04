Guava For Diabetes; Health Benefits Of Guava

Photo culled from the spruce.com

Take a look at Guava health benefits!

1. Rich In Vitamin C

Guava contains Vitamin C and it helps protect cells and lower cancerous damage to them.

2. Lesser Diabetes Risk And Cleaned System

Fiber is important for lowering blood sugar levels. At the same time, it is good for cleansing the digestive system and maintaining free bowel movement. Guavas are rich in fibers. The more your system stays clean, the happier you will be from inside.

3. Eye Health Improvement

Vitamin A or retinol is responsible for good eyesight. Guava is rich in retinol, so if you don’t like carrots, you can try a guava for improving your eyesight.

4. Healthy Mind

It helps to keep your brain functions positive by maintaining good blood flow and also by infusing it with Vit B3 and Vit B6. Vit B6 is pyridoxine which is good for nerves. It keeps your nerves relaxed.

5. Slow Down Sugar Absorption

Guava can aid weight loss as it effectively prevents or slows down the absorption of sugar in the blood. As you know, sugar is a big problem when you are trying to lose weight. It is this ability that makes this fruit great for diabetics