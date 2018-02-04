Recipe: Sundays Are For Palm Nut Soup

Photo credit - graphic.com.gh

Method

Clean, cut meat into pieces and wash.

Put meat in a saucepan, season with salt, chopped shallots, garlic and a little ginger. Add enough water and boil for 10 minutes.

Add the palm liquid to meat with washed vegetables (tomatoes,onions, garden eggs) and ground pepper. Cook until vegetables are soft.

Remove tomatoes and onions, grind and return to soup. Remove garden eggs, seed and strain, return to soup. Simmer for about 1 hour.

Serve with fufu, banku, kenkey, etc.

Ingredients

* 1 tin Ghanacan palm liquid

* 11⁄2lb meat

* 2 medium sized onions

* 3 tomatoes

* 4 garden eggs

* 2 teaspn. ground pepper

* 1 clove garlic, ground

* 2 dsrts pn. smoked dried shrimp, ground

salt to taste