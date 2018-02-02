Do You Know Orange Peel Leaves Your Skin Glowing? Here Are 6 Amazing Ways You Can Use Orange Peels

Photo credit - Quora.com

1. Bath Oil:

Add a little grounded and dried orange peel or if possible its oil for stimulating the skin. This is an effective way to use orange peel for skin.

2. Freshen Air:

Boil handful of dried orange peels, cinnamon and cardamom in water. This will freshen up your mood and air in the house. You will simply love the tangy smell. They can even be rubbed on florescent lights for air freshening. This is one of the many orange peel uses.

3. Eat It:

There are number of ways of consuming orange peel to add flavour to your food. You can add it as zest, boil for garnish, etc. Try searching for its recipes on internet .

4. Orange Peel For Face:

Orange Peel is considered as a boon for face and skin care as it cures blackheads , dead cells, acne , pores, blemishes, dark circles, dry skin, and brightens your face. It can also be applied with milk or curd for extra glow or for removing tan. Also rub your nails with its peel for shine.

5. Mosquito Repellent:

Orange Peel is effective against mosquitoes. Apply this before leaving outside to prevent mosquito bites

6. Hair:

Mix grinded Orange Peel with water and leave it overnight. Apply this onto the hair to get rid of dandruff . This also helps to condition and cleanse.