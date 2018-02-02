Try These 4 Home Workout Tips To Build Muscles Under 20 Minutes
Mensfitness.com
Photo credit - Dreamstime
Try These 4 Home Workout Tips To Build Muscles Under 20 Minutes
The Workout
A1) Feet-Elevated Pike Pushup
Sets: 4
Reps: 12
Rest: 60 seconds
Get into a pike position —arms straight and legs straight with your hips high in the air—with your feet on a sturdy elevates surface like a box. Slowly lower yourself and drive back up.
A2) Alternating Split Squat Jump
Sets: 4
Reps: 10 (each leg)
Rest: 60 seconds
Start in a split stance. Squat down and explode into the air, switch legs, and land in the opposite stance. Alternate quickly and jump as high as you can each time.
B1) Spiderman Crawl
Sets: 6
Reps: 10
Rest: 30 seconds
Start in a pushup position. Crawl forward by taking a large step with your right arm and left leg at the same time—get low to the ground and swing your left knee so that it almost touches your right elbow. Alternate sides and keep your body low to the ground. To increase the difficulty, crawl backwards.
B2) Spiderman Pushups
Sets: 6
Reps (each leg)
Rest: 30 seconds
Start in a pushup position. As you lower yourself, pull one knee toward that same-side’s elbow. As you rise, bring your leg back. Repeat on the other side and continue alternating.
B3) Single-Leg Box Squats
Sets: 6
Reps: 6
Rest: 60 sec.
Start by facing away from a bench or box. Lift one leg, sit back onto the bench and come up without putting your other leg down. To make it harder, lower the bench.
C1) Alternating Side Plank
Sets: 4
Reps: 5 (each side)
Rest: 30 seconds
Lie on your side and place your forearm on the ground, perpendicular to your body. Keep your body straight, your glutes squeezed, and your shoulders pulled back. Don’t let your hips sag. Twist your body toward the ground, switch arms, and do a side plank facing the other way.