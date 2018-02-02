Sharp Brain! How To Improve Your Memory With These Home Remedies

Photo credit - Dreamstime

1. Almonds

Almonds are an excellent Ayurvedic remedy to help improve memory and brainpower. They are rich in antioxidants and omega-3 fatty acids that boost memory. Due to their rich antioxidant content, almonds are good for your eyes, too.

Soak 5 to 10 almonds in water overnight. The next morning, peel the skin and grind the almonds. Boil this paste with one glass of milk. Add some sugar or honey for taste. Drink it daily for 30 or 40 days.

2. Rosemary

Rosemary is another popular herb for improving weak memory. Even sniffing its aroma can help. In a 2013 study conducted at the University of Northumbria in England, researchers found that the aroma of rosemary can help improve prospective memory, which is critical for everyday functioning.

Prospective memory refers to the ability to remember to do something in the future (for example, remembering to get gas before a trip, return someone’s phone call, etc.)

Steep one teaspoon of dried rosemary in a cup of boiling water for about five minutes. If you have fresh rosemary, steep a sprig in a teapot containing hot water for three to five minutes. Strain and add honey for taste, if desired. Drink it daily for a few weeks.

You can also breathe in the aroma of rosemary oil or add a few drops of the oil to a room diffuser.

Note: As the effects of rosemary have not been studied on children, it not recommended for medicinal use in those under age 18. It can be taken as a spice in food, though.

3. Black Seed (Nigella Sativa)

Black seeds (scientific name, Nigella Sativa), also called kalonji, have great mind-sharpening potential , thanks to their antioxidant, anti-inflammatory and neuron-protecting properties.

A study published in the Journal of Ethnopharmacology found that those who took two 500 mg capsules containing pure ground black seed powder daily showed improved cognition, memory and attention compared to those who took a placebo.

Mix a little honey in one-half teaspoon of ground black seeds. Eat it twice daily for at least a few weeks.

Alternatively, you can take this herb in supplement form after consulting your doctor.

4. Indian Gooseberry

Indian gooseberry, also called amla, is used in Ayurveda to enhance memory power and strengthen the nervous system.