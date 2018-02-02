He Reason For The Season

I don’t know how begin this whole thing but I know that after roaming all day, we get so tired, wanting to get home early, take our bath, eat, and sleep. We feel refreshed after we have taken that deep rest after a hard day’s work.

In this festive season, we have worked all year and we are currently in our various homes enjoying our holidays. It feels good to engage yourself in so many activities and rest eventually. Christmas is here again, we are all enjoying it in one way or the other. It could be outing, it could be church activities, it could be that you are there sleeping just as I am doing here.

There’s no need to talk much but truth be told, we have so many children out there who have nowhere to go, nothing to do , no place just to lay their heads and have only resorted to staying on the streets. The street is their home.

But the Big question is….WHOSE FAULT? (Mine, yours, the parent(s), family, society or the state?) I will commit myself by saying it is nobody’s fault but OURS.

At the time Mary and Joseph were looking for a place to settle and give birth, they entered a house and asked for a room. They were told there was no accommodation for them. They were therefore directed into a pen. That is where Mary gave birth. She gave birth to no other person than the person we are celebrating today. The reason for the season.

It is obvious the landlord would have vacated his room if he had a little idea of the fact that the baby Mary was carrying would be the king most people in the world would be celebrating some 2017 years to come just to fetch some glory, praises and recognition for himself also. We give him little attention because he played a wee role there.

We have no idea of who that little guy on our street would be. I am very sure we will all rush into adopting a child or putting a smile on his face if we know he will be a great person. That child might be a leader in your society, a renowned person of course. In the same way he can be a destroyer, killer etc. in your society. These children can influence our lives positively or negatively some years to come. Let’s not be like the one who did not provide a comfortable accommodation for Mary when she needed it to give birth to the child who is the reason for this season.

In your own small way, put a smile on that street child’s face. Give him food, shelter, a room for he might be your saviour some years to come.

LET THE CHILDREN BE THE REASON FOR THE SEASON