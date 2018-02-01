Essential Skills Couples Should Learn Doing At Home To Save Money

Photo credit - Masterfile

It is true that there are people who have specialized in painting, plumbing, mowing and fixing little things at home but these are services that demands pay.

Fixing light bulbs, door handles and mowing are all simple skills that young couple can acquire to make life easier at home while saving a lot of money.

More often than not, young couples starting marriage together and trying to make head way in life outsource these activities and ‘waste’ money in the process.

Other times, they have to fall on their neighbours to render such services leaving them in limbo in the absence of their neighbours.

Learning these skills is very essential and comes in handy in times of need.

I once visited a renowned midwife here in Accra and was shocked to learn that she painted their house together with the husband.

While this will enable them save some money for other equally important ventures, it’s also a way to help them bond as a couple while improving on their skills.

This goes to our women, learning how to fix dead light bulbs, and mowing is not based on gender. It’s a skill all should learn irrespective of their gender!

I’m off to learn how to fix a bulb so that I don’t sleep in darkness when no one is home.

What new skill are you going to learn?