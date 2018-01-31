Do You Prefer A Long Distance Relationship? Here Are Tips To Help You Succeed

Photo credit - Shutterstock

Use Technology

Since you don’t have the benefit of in-person time together, daily communication is a must. Whether you prefer text messages, IMs, emails, telephone calls, or video chatting, keeping in touch is the most important thing you can do in a long-distance relationship.

There are even smartphone apps that allow long-distance couples to share photos, videos, send voice messages, and more. And don’t forget good old snail mail! A cute handwritten letter or small unexpected gift goes a long way to making your LD partner feel loved and appreciated. Just be sure to agree on what forms of communication you’ll use most. If you hate phone calls and your partner prefers to chat that way, you may set yourself up for disagreements if you don’t work it out ahead of time.

Keep the Lines of Communication Open

In addition to keeping in touch, be sure to foster an open and honest dialogue with your partner. It’s tempting to not bring up things that are bothering you to avoid confrontation—especially in a LDR, when you really want to enjoy every bit of time you have with each other (online or IRL). However, it’s especially important for long-distance couples to discuss any issues they may have. It’s easy to misinterpret an email or text or get annoyed if you feel your needs aren’t being met. Working on keeping the lines of communication open is a must in order to keep your long-distance relationship in good shape. It’s better to discuss a small problem now than to let it turn into a big issue down the line.

Know When You’ll See Each Other Next

Before the end of a visit, be sure you know when one of you will be visiting the other next. If you have a definite end to the distance already on the calendar, even if it’s just going to be a weekend together, the time apart will be easier to deal with. It’s also important to have a general sense for when the long-distance phase of your relationship will come to an end. An indefinite LDR is unsustainable for most couples, so having a plan for eventually moving to common ground is helpful.