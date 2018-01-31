Do You Wear Contact Lenses? Here Are 8 Negative Effects Of Wearing It For Too Long

Photo credit - Livestrong.com/ Pinterest

Symptoms of wearing contacts too long!

It goes without saying, the eye needs adequate oxygen to properly function! Without it, contact wearers can suffer a number of brutal side effects from overwear such as:

Eye pain Blurred vision Photophobia (light sensitivity) Red eye Excessive tearing Overgrowth of surrounding blood vessels Eye ulcer Irritated eyes

If you are experiencing any of the above symptoms from contact lens overwear, Dr. Sharma recommends patients visit their family eye doctor . An optometrist can further advise on how to treat the issue depending on your specific situation. However, you are usually advised to stop wearing contacts temporarily. An examination of the eye will be done to assess the degree of inflammation, and a topical medication or steroid, if any, will be recommended.

Once you get the okay from your optometrist to wear contacts again, it is important that a contact lens fitting and perhaps some additional instruction be carried out.

How do I care for my contacts?

It’s important that you properly use and care for your contacts. Although there are many different types of contacts, generally you should:

Use contacts according to the period prescribed

Handle contacts with good hygiene

Disinfect contacts as recommended

See an optometrist for regular eye exams

It's important that you pay particular attention to the last point mentioned. Without a regular eye exam, eye diseases and conditions can go undiagnosed. A proactive approach is the best approach when it comes to your eyes.