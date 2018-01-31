Have You Ever Been Disappointed By A Ghanaian Tailor? Here’s How To Prevent It

Photo credit - Dreamstime

People always rant on social media about being disappointed by a tailor and the fact that these people are not trustworthy.

But little is known of what brings about the disappointment and what would make tailors put up such behaviors.

Before I continue, why would a professional disappoint a client they are taking money from? Who would toy with their source of livelihood?

From firsthand experience, most customers who are disappointed by their tailors often have a hand in the disappointment.

Here are 4 things you do that leads to disappointment by your local tailor

1. Dissapointing your tailor

Some clients almost always never go for their dress at the arranged time, often disappointing the tailor who abandoned other customers and rush to work on your dress. If this is your habit, then you are always going to be disappointed because it shows that you are not a serious client.

2. Payment habit

If you are fond of heaping a lot of fabrics at the tailor’s without paying “advance” (part payment), it makes economic sense for the tailor to work on clients who have made some level commitment. Making part payment sort of motivate the tailor and shows how serious you are in coming back for the outfit.

3. Uncertainty with styles

Some customers are never sure of a particular style they want. After leaving their fabric with the tailor, they would call several times to change the style they selected. This often leaves tailors confused and also gives the impression that you may not need the outfit instantly. So they are forced to sew for other “serious” customers. That is where the disappointment sets in.

4.

Credit

Some clients always go for their outfits from their tailor’s on credit. Some do not even pay back but will boldly show up with new prints they want designed for them. Put yourself in her shoes. Would you continue sewing for such a customer?