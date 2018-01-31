Away From MoMo; 4 New Ways Fraudsters Are Preying On Ghanaians

Photo credit - Dreamstime

Since its invention, Mobile Money has revolutionize the financial sector and has promoted financial inclusion in Africa, Ghana included.

Fraudsters have also found an avenue to swindle unsuspecting victims through Mobile Money platforms.

This has led to tighter security measures on the various mobile money platforms by operators which probably have shifted the attention of fraudsters to other ways of defrauding people.

To ensure that our readers do not become victims, we have compiled new strategies these fraudsters are employing in their “work.”

Mallam Drift

Some fraudsters call victims and instill panic in them to force them to send money.These fraudsters claim they have pictures of victims and would kill them (victim) if they fail to send an amount of money they demand for. If you receive such calls, simple ignore.

Fake Cheque

Some fraudsters visit shops and purchase goods in large quantities. Some even buy everything in the shop and issue cheques as a mode of payment. People have fallen victim to this tactics as they are slapped with the “fake cheque” phrase when they visit the bank to cash out.

Celebrity drift

They call celebrities under the pretext of advertising deals. They arrange a meeting for the deal but later call the victim that their car is broken down and that they should send mobile money for repairs to enable them continue the journey. Immediately the money is sent, they ask for more. They never show up at the arranged meeting location and switch off their phones often leaving victims in limbo.

A new drift to Mobile Money fraud

With mobile money operators intilling strict security measures on their platforms, fraudsters are finding new ways to go about thier activities and this time their lenses fell on parents with wards in Senior High Schools. They call parents and inform them that their ward is in a critical condition at a hospital and that they should send money immediately or they lose their child. As soon as money is sent, they switch off their mobile phones.

Parents have been urged to be extra vigilant and ask questions when faced with any unexpected phone call.