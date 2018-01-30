Want To Switch Jobs? Consider These Before You Take A Plunge
Work Environment
Have you walked around the workplace? How do people interact? What is the professional atmosphere? Will you fit in?
Will you be able to communicate openly with various levels of management? Is the environment collaborative?
Are you going to be challenged at the new workplace? Will you be able to advance? Will you have the opportunity to earn more if you attain a higher degree or certification?
Have you researched the company? Has the organization recently merged with another, or is it considering a merger? Such an action could affect your job security.
Benefits
Does the employer offer a range of health plans? How does the coverage level and access to healthcare compare? Will you have to pay more in premiums, copayments or deductibles for your family?
How does the retirement plan stack up? How much does the employer contribute or match? Is the plan portable?
Does the employer offer other benefits that may be important to you? Some examples of additional benefits are: dental insurance, a vision plan, life insurance, tuition reimbursement, continuing-education reimbursement, on-site continuing education, disability insurance, maternity leave, flexible working hours, on-site child care or reimbursement for child care, and job sharing.
Time Off
How many vacation, sick and personal days will you receive annually? How many paid holidays? How quickly will you accrue more vacation time?
Are all your days lumped together into one pool of paid time off? Is that system appealing to you?
What is the employer's policy on leaves for the birth or adoption of a child or the illness of a close family member? Does the employer offer more than the 12 weeks of unpaid leave mandated under the Family and Medical Leave Act? Can you take additional time off if the need arises?
Your Lifestyle
Will your new commute be more time-consuming or expensive than your old one?
How will the new job fit into your lifestyle? Will the job interfere with more important commitments or priorities in your life?
Does the new job put you closer to achieving your long-term goals?
