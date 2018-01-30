Healthy Easy To Make Smoothies For Weight Loss

Photo culled from inquiringchef.com

This Peaches and Cream Oatmeal Smoothie is one of my favorite breakfast smoothie recipes. It’s full of protein, and contains oatmeal, which studies have shown can help lower cholesterol.

Number of servings: 1

Serving size: 1 smoothie

Calories: 331 ; Fat: 4 ; Fiber: 5 ; Protein: 29 ; Carbohydrates: 46

Peaches and Cream Oatmeal Smoothie Ingredients:

1 cup frozen peach slices

1 cup Greek yogurt (I like unsweetened, but peach flavor is excellent here)

¼ cup oatmeal

¼ teaspoon vanilla extract

1 cup almond milk

#2. Coconut Mango Shake

This yummy Coconut Mango Shake is a perfect breakfast smoothie option. The coconut and mango make it really yummy, and it has Chia seeds in it for an extra protein and nutrition boost.

Allow the seeds to soak in your fridge for 8 hours (I do this overnight) shake the jar a couple times before you go to bed and a couple times in the morning before you make the shake. This will allow the seeds to better expand.

Number of servings: 1

Serving size: 1 smoothie

Calories: 235; Fat: 11; Fiber: 12; Protein: 7; Carbohydrates: 29

Coconut Mango Shake Ingredients:

2 tablespoons Chia seeds

1 cup Coconut milk (can substitute with Almond milk)

½ teaspoon vanilla extract

½ cup chopped frozen organic mango

½ teaspoon flaked coconut (optional)

#3. Berry Banana Breakfast Smoothie (skinny Jamba Juice® copycat)

Strawberries, blueberries, raspberries, banana, and apple are all very rich in Vitamin C and antioxidants, making this

Berry Banana Breakfast Smoothie a nutritional powerhouse. As a bonus, this smoothie is metabolism boosting, further aiding in weight loss and weight maintenance.

This yummy Jamba Juice® copycat is delicious and easy to make on the busiest mornings, if you prefer a “greener” shake leave the top leaves on your strawberries and add a ½ cup of spinach, you won’t be able to taste them, but you will benefit from the added healthy boost.

Cut and freeze the banana for 4 or more hours (do this the night before) and freeze all of the berries if not already frozen, this will make a thicker, colder shake.

Number of servings: 1

Serving size: 1 smoothie

Calories: 332 ; Fat: 3 ; Fiber: 14 ; Protein: 4 ; Carbohydrates: 77

Berry Banana Ingredients: