Strong Prayer Points For Singles

Mending a Broken Heart

Dear Lord,

I pray that I would honor You as I practice grace giving through these difficult times. My heart is broken, but I know following Your path will lead my out of this challenging struggle.

Help me to remember when I am in the midst of trials, like loneliness and heartbreak , I still have a reason to be joyful because Your grace has been poured out on me!

Amen.

Overcoming the Fear of Being Single

Heavenly Father,

There are many things in my life that I do not understand, like why I haven’t met your match for me yet. However, today, I want to live like Your Son did.

I want to prove the love You have for each person. I want to show that love, being light and salt to the Earth. Please help me to overcome my fear of what I don’t know, my fear of loneliness, and my fear of being without a mate, as I know you have a plan for me that includes light and love.

Help me to show my grace, my faith, and my love for You and the world You created.

In His Name I pray, Amen.

Releasing Baggage from Old Relationships

Dear God,

I have for so long wrestled and run from my old problems and issues, especially those that come from past relationships.

I have fought it every way I know how and yet I repeat old habits and patterns that ultimately hold me back when it comes to finding love.

Please give me the courage today to surrender it all to You, knowing You are gentle and humble in heart, always a safe place and an ever-present help.

Show me the peace that awaits me when I let go of my negative habits and the love that will ultimately open up to me.

In Jesus’ Name, Amen.

Finding Strength to Date

Dear God,

Thank You for including the experience of Your servant Job. He was a man of deep faith, but he was not exempt from hardship. Please prepare my heart to meet what You have prepared for me as I begin my journey towards finding real, true love.

Please give me a conviction of hope, rather than the condemnation of fear. Help me to remember when the darkness comes, when I feel lonely or tired of dating, I can always reach out to You for the light.

In Jesus’ Name, Amen.

Thanking God for New Relationships

Heavenly Father,

I cannot begin to thank You for what You have done for me. I spend so much time trying to earn Your love, I forget I already have it beyond measure.

Help me to spend a few moments today in the light of Your Presence, embracing as much as I can the love You have for me. Thank You for your guidance and your careful planning to keep me on the path You have created for me.

I am eternally grateful for the new love You have brought into my life.

Please help me to remember to honor You and keep You in my heart as this new relationship progresses.

In Jesus’ Name, Amen.