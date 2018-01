Photo credit - thekitchn.com

Ingredients.

1 cup (150g) plain (all purpose) flour

2 over ripe bananas

125g (1 stick) butter

4 eggs

¼ cup sugar

1 teaspoon baking soda

½ teaspoon yeast

½ teaspoon salt

1 tin Peak Filled Evaporated Milk

¼ cup roasted groundnuts and cashew nuts.

Directions for making the Banana Bread

Pour the Peak Milk in a cup and warm it up a little bit, about 30 seconds in the microwave oven.

Add the yeast to the milk, stir and set the mixture aside.

In a dry bowl, mix the flour, sugar, salt and baking soda.

Crush the groundnuts and cashew nuts with a rolling pin.

Melt the butter.

Mash the banana either with a fork or a potato masher till as smooth as possible.

Whisk the eggs.

Add the mashed bananas, the butter and the milk and yeast mixture. Stir.

Add the dry ingredients and stir till everything is well combined.

Add some of the crushed groundnuts and cashew nuts.

Pour into a bread pan and sprinkle the remaining groundnuts and cashew nuts on top.

Bake in a preheated oven at 170 deg Celsius (350F) for 1 hour.

The banana bread is done when a wooden skewer inserted into the bread comes out clean. The bread also springs back when you press it down.

Place it on a rack for about 5 minutes then bring it out of the pan.

Then lay on the rack till it has cooled down to a comfortable temperature

Then slice and enjoy!

Enjoy it with a chocolate drink or any chilled soft drink.