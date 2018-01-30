Recipe; Pepper Soup The Nigerian Way

Photo credit - Sisi Jemimah.com

1 kg of assorted meat (goat or cow)

3 Seeds of Ehu

Scent leaves (a handful)

Ground Uziza seeds – 1 teaspoon

Sliced Utazi Leaves (optional)(to taste)

2 cubes of maggi or knorr

4 Spoons of ground crayfish (optional)

Half cup of onions

Salt and pepper to taste

Sachet of Kitchen Glory (beef seasoning)

Preparation:

NOTE: Uziza seeds are very pepperish, be sure to taste before adding more (ordinary) pepper.

The seed of ehu is one of the most relevant peppersoup ingredients and it requires a special kind of preparation. Just go ahead and break away the outer shell, then go ahead and blend/pound together with the uziza seeds and crayfish

Some people like to heat the ehu before using them; It is a common practice in the rural areas. They just throw them into red hot charcoal for few seconds then remove when they are turning dark, break away the outer membrane and grind. I usually achieve the same end by droping them in a frying iron spoon and hovering over my gas burner, but you can avoid all of that.

Also grind the uziza seeds, slice the onions and utazi leaves and set aside in a plate.

What you find below are the images of assorted meat (right), the second plate on the left contains a combination of ground Uziza seeds, ehu and crayfish on one side, Onions and scent leaves too