Is Washing Your Hands With Washing Powder Safe?

Photo credit - Shutterstock

Soap is very simply the sodium or potassium salt of a long-chain fatty acid. Thus, one end of the molecule is hydrophilic (water loving) and the other end is lipophilic (fat loving). What this means is that soap will dissolve in water and bind to fats and take them into the solution.

Detergents work similarly but contain additives to make them stronger and also able to deal with the few bits of dirt that are neither water nor fat soluble.

Typically, washing powder will contain enzymes to break down large molecules, phosphates (in Europe but not North America) that act as a buffer (pH stabilizer) in the water and help to prevent problems caused by calcium and magnesium ions found in hard water, and other chemicals that enhance the performance of the detergent.

In North America, different chemicals are used that are more expensive than phosphates because water treatment plants are not fitted with equipment to remove phosphates from waste water. In Europe the equipment is fitted.

You can use too much soap by washing too often because it will dry your hands but it won't react chemically with your skin, the way most laundry washing detergents will.

(I don't know if Lux is still made but it was just soap flakes for very gentle laundry washing and Dreft must be similar because it's made for hand-washing, though I'd advise using rubber gloves when using it.) If you get dry skin from using soap, use a moisturiser, such as E45 or Nivea. If you need something stronger than soap, use something designed for use on skin, such as Swarfega