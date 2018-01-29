Get Rid Of Wrinkles With These Simple Home Remedies

Photo culled from Pinterest

Diet Remedies for Wrinkles

Wrinkles are visible on your ‘outer’ body but most of the times their cause lies ‘within’ your body. You must pamper your skin with various essential foods that keep your skin working to make collagen- the thing which grants elasticity to your skin. So, here are your food remedies for wrinkle less skin.

1. Drink Plenty of Water

Water is not food but I am including it in the category of diet because this is perhaps the most effective as well as most simple remedy for wrinkles. Water is one of the basic necessities of our body that we tend to ignore. Drinking water will not only avoid and treat wrinkles but will keep you healthy in general. Plenty of water keeps your skin hydrated. Remember, one of the reasons for wrinkle formation is loss of moisture! So, drink water, plenty of it. Now what’s plenty is subjective. On normal days when you do not work heavily, 6 to 8 glasses of water is sufficient but when you work hard, play a lot, go to gym, or do any other work that drains out water from your body, drink even more water. Check to keep your water filtered and safe. Chemicals and dissolved ingredients in hard water may even be more dangerous for your skin. If you are having healthy beverages during the day like fruit and vegetable juices (not colas and sodas), they can also be counted as intake of water.

2. Have Foods with Wrinkle Fighting Elements

And what are such elements of food? I’ll tell you. They are antioxidants, omega-3 fatty acids, trace minerals like selenium and copper, high-quality protein, plant compounds such as isoflavones, retinol- one of the forms of vitamin A, iron, vitamin E and C, mono-unsaturated fat etc. Here’s the list of foods from which you may get all these substances.