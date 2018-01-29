No Matter Your Salary, You Can Live Within Your Means Effortlessly. Here's How

Photo credit - Shutterstock

1. Know your income and expenses

The first thing you need to know is what’s coming in and what’s going out. Make a list of any and all income you have from your job, side work, pension or anywhere else. Then make a list of every bill you have, from rent to car payment. (Don’t forget bills that may not arrive monthly, like car insurance.) These are your fixed expenses — the ones you have limited control over.

The difference between your income and fixed expenses is what’s left for the expenses you can control — your variable and discretionary expenses.

Most of us have sufficient income to cover our fixed expenses. After all, we wouldn’t have taken on obligations we couldn’t pay. It’s the variable and discretionary expenses that so often get out of control.

2. Track your expenses

A spending plan, otherwise known as a budget, is the single best way to ensure you live within your means.

A spending plan is exactly what the name implies: It lays out what you plan to spend. To keep tabs on your progress, or lack thereof, you’ll need to track your money as you spend it. This used to involve the laborious process of writing down everything you spent, dividing the expenditures into categories, adding them up, and comparing those totals with your plan. These days online budgeting services make the process easy. See “ How to Automatically Track Your Spending and Goals .”

If you want to live within your means and reach your goals, you have to track where your money’s going. It’s the only way to nip problems in the bud.

3. Separate wants and needs

When it comes to shopping, knowing the difference between a want and a need will help keep you out of debt.

Before you make a purchase, ask yourself if you really need it. If you don’t, wait before you buy it. I use the 48-hour rule. If I see something I want to buy but don’t think I absolutely need, I’ll wait 48 hours before I buy it. More often than not, I change my mind.

4. Don’t compete

Don’t fall victim to the “keeping up with the Joneses” mentality. Sure, your friends or neighbors might drive nicer cars, have the newest technology, or take expensive vacations, but that doesn’t mean you have to do the same.

Think of it this way: Your neighbor might have financed that Mercedes, put the new flat-screen on his credit card, and taken out a personal loan to pay for a vacation. You’re not a lemming; don’t follow the group off a cliff.

5. Pay in cash

It isn’t always easy or immediately gratifying, but adopting a pay-in-cash lifestyle can save you from falling into a debt trap. For example, when I first moved out of my roommate’s place and into my own apartment, I didn’t have a TV. At first, I planned to pay for one with my credit card, until I did the math.

Once I realized that interest would radically raise the cost of the TV, I decided to wait. I watched TV on my laptop for a few months, saved up, and bought the TV I wanted outright. I didn’t miss out, and I didn’t pay extra.