Never Rush Into A Relationship. Here's Why

Some people enter into a relationship out of desperation and attach themselves to anybody who comes their way. If you rush into a relationship, you regret sooner than later. The stakes are high if you take unwise premarital decisions.

Be patient, learn how to wait, and control yourself. Leslie Ludy noted: “In no way did God want me to settle for one of the typical “jerks” who were a dime a dozen.

He wanted me to save myself for a man who had His very nature and character within him. And He wanted me to trust Him enough to bring that special man to me in His perfect time.”

God always gives the best, but if you run ahead of Him you get the worst.

I wish you all the best in your love life.

(The above scenario is what mostly happen these days. Some young people feel so worthless when not in a relationship. They often get depressed and desperate to the extent that they just grab anything that comes thier way.

For such people thier worth and whole life is attached to being with a man or woman. The word "Single" often leaves them helpless and they can't be off a relationship for more than two months.

Making such unwise decisions often leaves you dissapointed and takes you no where.

Before you enter a relationship, you should give it a careful thought, observe the prospective partener, weight he pros and cons.

A lot of young people have rushed into relationships and have regretted. Others have had to live with the consequences of rushing into a relationship for the rest of thier lives.)

Think before you leap!

Note : Views in bracket does not belong to the author