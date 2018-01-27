Branding: The Most Essential Factor In Growing Your Business

Photo credit - Dreamstime

1) Branding helps people identify and recognize your products and organization

A brand is more than just a name, a logo design or a snazzy strapline – it is everything that encompasses your organisation and helps to set you apart from others. For example, branding can be achieved through:

the visual identity of the brand (logo, website and colors, are just some examples).

advertising and communications

product and packaging design

in-store experience

pricing

sponsoring and partnerships

2) It’s what makes your company different from the competition

People don’t tend to have relationships with products, they’re loyalty and commitment is to the brand. So looking at an example we used in article “What is branding”. If no branding were applied to the product of bottled water, your consumers would buy just water and any water, it didn’t matter which as they all look the same.

But with branding you make your product different, it is the reason your consumer walks into the supermarket and purchases your water above your competitors. And it’s not because it tastes different, it’s because they can relate to and are loyal to your brand. The promises you have made to them and the secret salesman packaging have resonated with this consumer and they have chosen you.

3) Branding helps you connect with customers emotionally

Building a brand helps you to create trust with your target market, it helps to create brand loyalty, so these customers continue to keep coming back. We’ve touched on branding encompassing a number of elements and your values is one of them. It is these values which are embedded into your brand which then help to create the emotional connection with people and how your brand makes them feel.

4) It helps your consumers know what to expect by making your products easy-to-choose

Brands provide consumers with reasons to choose their products or services. A company that communicates a clear brand promise and actually constantly delivers this promise over time, will probably build a solid number loyal customers.

This is why strong brands are often perceived as “shortcuts” in consumers’ purchase decision process. A consistent and clear offering together with a positive brand experience puts the customer at ease, because they know exactly what to expect each time they engage with the brand.