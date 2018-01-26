Make More Money While At Your Usual Job

Selling online has never been easier. Most people make the mistake of setting up an e-commerce website even when they have zero online presence. Such sites end up not seeing the end of the day. However, if you choose to sell your product on Jumia, you’re not only exposing your business to over three million daily visitors, you’re encouraging patronage by running your business on a trusted brand.

Jumia Ghana is yet again creating avenues for Ghanaian entrepreneurs to make more money while at work. With Jumia’s track record in expanding African businesses, it is looking to help anyone with equal service of quality to build a brand name. Jumia is offering vendors an opportunity to create an online store on their website.

Jumia market place serves as a platform where sellers can list their goods for sales while they relax and let Jumia handle the rest. You can sell virtually any product on Jumia. Especially to people who are into mini importation, Jumia has two main tools for you to build a strong reputation and brand image, and it is free.

With Jumia’s Seller Score and Product Ratings, you get to grow your business in a unique way by getting more customers to know your product and further placing orders for your items. All you have to do is earn revenue from your sales at the end of the month. Cool huh? Here is how to sell on jumia.

HOW TO SELL ON JUMIA

Selling on Jumia is a five (5) step process. Surprisingly; Jumia handles four (4) of the processes while you only handle one (1)! This makes life very easy for vendors as you don’t have to worry about handling customer support, keeping sites online, handling delivery and other stressful events that comes with selling goods online.

#1. Sign Up: To sell your product on Jumia, you are required to sign up as a vendor on the Jumia website and fill the online forms. Once the registration process is completed, you will have access to a vendor area (more like the back end of your own store) where you can upload your products and begin to sell on Jumia. Jumia also offers a free training course for new vendors (it’s not mandatory). A vendor support contact number is provided for all vendors, to facilitate easy communication between you and your dedicated account manager.

#2. Making Sales: Once your store is up and running, Jumia would do its own part by directing the right audience to your store. It’s a simple as that. You can also promote your store through social media, it all depends on what you want.