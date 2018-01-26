Top 5 Ways To Motivate Your Boss

Photo credit - fundesem.es

1. Show appreciation. Let’s face it. Unless your boss is a real schmuck, it takes a lot of effort, time, and business savvy to lead. Every now and then say thank you with a card, gift, smile, or quick Email. Treat folks how you would like to be treated. Possessions and position only go so far in the way of perks.

2. Value our time. One thing that really frosts my “cupcakes” is having someone to waste my time. You know the culprits…people who are chronically late without regard or apology. Folks who are no-shows for meetings, people who don’t R.S.V.P., and those who don’t return phone calls or messages. Get a clue! My time is valuable too. Hello? Here’s a case in point. A few weeks ago, I called a meeting for one of my organizations to discuss important matters that required input to move forward and make related decisions. I broke my neck to get there, didn’t eat, and found that I was the only one there on time. Later, three folks straggled in anywhere from 30 minutes to almost two hours late. One person was M.I.A. after sending an Email to say she would come. Don’t get me wrong, no matter how well we plan our days, Murphy’s Law can throw a curve ball in things. I get that. But to not call, to blow things off, and to tie up other folks is really rude. Really.

3. Don’t be a part of the problem, be a part of the solution. These days everybody’s a critic. Why not bring something else to the table? Perhaps you can detect a flaw in your system that the big guy can’t see. Or you have an idea on how to boost declining sales, or you know how to fix the whatchamacallit at work. You’ll save the company time, money, and be the hero for the day!

4.“R-E-S-P-E-C-T” find out what it means to me. When soul singer Aretha Franklin released this hit song many moons ago, it became the mantra for women everywhere. But, it also applies to professional relationships as well. Nobody is saying that you have to bow down or brown nose, or even like your boss. Just make sure to show that you recognize his role of authority and adhere to his requests when possible. Trust me; it won’t kill you.

5. Realize we’re human too. Don’t hold us to ridiculous standards, undue scrutiny, and unrealistic expectations. Please note that we bleed, cry, suffer, get ill, have doubts, family issues, financial woes, crazy relatives, clueless mates, challenges, pet peeves, obligations and problems of our own.