Is It Good To Drink While Eating?

Is it Better to Drink Water Before or After Eating?

We suggest drinking after eating, so that the liquid can protect the stomach walls. However, you have to keep in mind that it is better for the water to be at room temperature or warm as opposed to water that was recently in the refrigerator or has ice.

Cold water raises the body’s pH (which makes it more alkaline), which is why it it makes the gastric process more difficult.

Does the Same Thing Happen if I Drink Juice or Soft Drinks Instead of Water?

In these cases, both drinks perform a more radical function in the stomach because the gastric juices dilute them and also alter digestion. Therefore, we don’t recommend drinking industrial juices or soft drinks, neither before, during, or after the meal. In reality, it’s best to eat without drinking any liquid.

When and How to Drink Water?

The recommended amount is eight glasses minimum during the day outside of the three main meals (breakfast, lunch, and dinner). At night, it is good to drink two or three glasses of water in one hour and wait 30 minutes until dinner. During the day, we recommend drinking water every thirty minutes, especially in the summer, whether or not you are thirsty.

The debate on if it is good to drink water while eating or not continues because there are not many studies that support one theory or the other. So, it all depends on your body and how you feel, according to your habits. If you drink water while you eat and you feel more bloated even though your meal has been light, it may be good to change your habits.

If in turn you don’t drink anything and you realize that you are taking longer to digest, then a glass of water after a meal will not be bad at all.

Some people recommend eating dessert after eating. Obviously, eating fruit like a pear or orange an hour before lunch or dinner will make you have less of an appetite. You will also not be dehydrated because of the water in the fruit.