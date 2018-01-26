modernghana logo

Thinking Of Going Short? 4 Inspirational Short Hair Looks You Can Steal

It seems the short hair fever is going to be around for a very long time. Some women go short because they want to transform thier looks and others for convenience and to shed frequent visits to the salon. Here are 4 short hair styles we gathered from the internet to inspire your look.

Look 1Look 1

Look 2Look 2

Look3Look3

Look 4 Note - Photos used unless otherwise stated does not belong to modernghana.comLook 4


Note - Photos used unless otherwise stated does not belong to modernghana.com

