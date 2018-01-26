Be On Guard Uber Drivers: How A South African Woman Swindled This Uber Driver Will Shock You

Appearances they say are deceptive but this Ghanaian Uber driver learnt this the wrong way.

On one of his usual trips, Clarence Clark claims he picked a South African woman from Oyarifa, a suburb of Accra and judging from her appearance he assumed he had met a good customer who wouldn’t mind tipping him at the end of the journey.

He gave her the best of services by making sure the car is fully air-conditioned, the Wi-Fi was on capping it with some really soothing tunes.

He even had to make some turns to East Legon for her to purchase some items. Clarence Clark the driver, was so excited because he knew the fare would increase and because the lady was also travelling back to South Africa, she would pay him very well and give him all the local currency on her.

But things turned rather sour when it was time for the lady to pay him at the end of the long trip.

“Okay I'm really pissed this morning. But I blame myself for being greedy. This lady picked me from oyarifa to Airport this morning when i was on my normal Uber job. I was very happy from the start because I knew the traffic we were going to get into and that will make her fare double or even tripple. Guys I gave her the best services. I played from

Little by little we got to Airport and the speed and strength I used in carrying her bags eehh like I was a kayayoo. I ended the trip and wooow it was 72Gh. In my head I was like since she's travelling I'm pretty sure she'll give me all her cedis left.

Hmmmmmmmmmm this lady reached her bag and she couldn't find her money. Herh madam don't play with my life this morning (saying in my head) she emptied her bag onto the car seat and still not even coins. All of a sudden the smile on my face vanished like CASTRO. She then reached into her laptop bag and brought out this 30Rands southAfrican money and said I'm very sorry I don't have cedis on me and I'm late now so please have this money and change it. It'll cover the fare and YOU CAN KEEP THE CHANGE she added.

YOU CAN KEEP THE CHANGE she added. Brothers and sisters another smile from nowhere just landed on my face. I quickly drove to the nearest Bureau to change the money and see. This sexy money you see here is just 9.15Ghc. Yehowa I just picked a South African sakawa lady. Herh I'll curse this woman basaaaa. I'm crying inside me while I'm trying. My fuel kraa is almost finished. Oh God this early Monday morning?

Clarence is an artist but Uber is his side job. He had this advice for other drivers. “Never trust anyone, always accept currencies you are familiar with and be extra careful with some riders.”

