6 Ways To Boost Your Self-Confdence

1

Play dress-up

One of the quickest and easiest ways to boost your confidence is to fake it. The best way to do that? Throw on one of your favorite outfits, or at least one you know will turn heads. By wearing attire that increases your self-confidence, you'll feel more presentable, secure and in control of your life.

2

Put on a happy face

When you smile, the whole world smiles with you, so why not? Even if you're having one of "those" days, slap on a sincere grin. When you see others responding to your jovial attitude, your mood is bound to take a turn for the brighter and make you feel better about yourself.

3

Do a good deed

Hold the door for someone. Buy coffee for a co-worker. Offer your seat on the train to a senior. Donate your time at a local women's shelter or the humane society. By doing a good deed, you'll feel better about yourself and the world around you.

4

Challenge yourself

Whether you set out to master a new move in your exercise class or decide to get over your biggest fear, challenging yourself to master something — and then doing it — will give you a huge boost in self-confidence.

5

Do something you love

When you're feeling low, it's important to do something you love and feel good doing. So lay on the couch and watch your favorite movie. Cook up a meal for friends. Take a run through your neighborhood. By doing something you're good at and that brings you pleasure, you'll feel more competent, accomplished and capable of handling any task that comes your way.

6

Stop procrastinating

From joining a knitting group to signing up for martial arts classes to taking your first whitewater rafting trip, if there's something you've always wanted to do, but keep finding reasons to put it off, stop procrastinating and get it done. Not only will you feel more confident for making the decision to just do it, you'll also get excited about the new things you'll be learning.