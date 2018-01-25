Healthiest Foods For Breakfast

It is true that breakfast is the most important meal of the day and it should absolutely be a part of your daily routine. This said, eating the right foods can give you energy and prevent you from eating too much during the rest of the day.

Jumia Food , Nigeria's No 1 food ordering platform shares best foods you can eat in the morning.

Eggs

Eggs are very healthy and tasty. Eating eggs for breakfast increases feelings of fullness, reduces calorie intake at the next meal and helps maintain steady blood sugar and insulin.

Coffee

Coffee is a great way to start your day. It's high in caffeine, which has been shown to improve mood, alertness and mental performance. Coffee is also rich in antioxidants, which reduces inflammation, diabetes and liver disease risk.

Oatmeal

If you love cereal, then oatmeal is your best bet. Oatmeal contains fibre that helps to reduce body cholesterol. Like coffee, oatmeal has antioxidants, which protect fatty acids from becoming stale. These antioxidants may also help protect the heart and decrease blood pressure.

Berries

Popular types of berries include blueberries, raspberries, strawberries and blackberries. They are good for the morning because of their low sugar content. A good way to add berries to your breakfast is to eat them with yoghurt.

Watermelon

Watermelon is an excellent way to hydrate in the morning. It is important for vision, heart health, and cancer prevention.

Nuts

Nuts are tasty, satisfying and nutritious. They are a great addition to breakfast because they are filling and help prevent weight gain. Even though nuts are high in calories, studies show that you do not absorb all of the fat in them.