Tips To Help You Survive First Day At Work

Photo credit - Shutterstock

First, and most importantly, don’t panic! You can get through this. Plus, facing adversity on your first day gives you a great opportunity to show them what you’re made of!

Adjust your attitude. It pays to be flexible when confronted with surprises, especially at a new job. Your new workplace won’t be exactly like your old one, so learn to catch the curve balls that will inevitably come your way.

Clarify grey zones. If your boss’s expectations differ from your own, or if you simply don’t know what you’re supposed to do, now’s the time to talk it over. Avoiding the issue will lead to guaranteed frustration.

Be resourceful. If you need more training or assistance, whether with company procedures, software or anything else, find out who the go-to people are . Ask them for a crash course or a little extra coaching. They’ll likely be flattered and happy to help.

Take the initiative. If you don’t have enough to keep you busy at first, take advantage of the situation. Get yourself up to speed by reviewing your team’s projects and catching up on the latest developments. Then, score some brownie points by requesting an assignment or volunteering to help out colleagues.

Remember why you’re here. You took this job for a reason, so think about what motivated you to apply. Focusing on the positive aspects will help get you through the negative ones.

C’est la Vie!

It’s a good idea to remember that your new job may not work out. Remain in touch with recruiters and continue networking . If things don’t improve in time, it might be time to make a few calls.

But do give things a chance to turn around before you make any drastic decisions. First days on the job have a way of going awry. Chances are you’ll be laughing about your problems a year from now!