Early Warning Signs Of Heart Attack You Should Not Ignore

Photo culled from tazablog.com

Heart Attack Warning Signs

Some heart attacks are sudden and intense -- the "movie heart attack," where no one doubts what's happening. But most heart attacks start slowly, with mild pain or discomfort. Often the people affected aren't sure what's wrong and wait too long before getting help. Here are some of the signs that can mean a heart attack is happening.

Chest Discomfort

Most heart attacks involve discomfort in the center of the chest that lasts more than a few minutes or that goes away and comes back. It can feel like uncomfortable pressure, squeezing, fullness or pain.

Discomfort in Other Areas of the Upper Body

Symptoms can include pain or discomfort in one or both arms, the back, neck, jaw or stomach.

Shortness of Breath

This feeling often comes along with chest discomfort. But it can occur before the chest discomfort.

Other Signs

These may include breaking out in a cold sweat, nausea or lightheadedness.

Stroke Warning Signs:

Sudden numbness or weakness of the face, arm or leg, especially on one side of the body

Sudden confusion, trouble speaking or understanding

Sudden trouble seeing in one or both eyes

Sudden trouble walking, dizziness, loss of balance or coordination

Sudden, severe headache with no known cause

If you or someone you're with has chest discomfort, especially with one or more of the other signs, don't wait. Call 9-1-1 immediately. Calling 9-1-1 is almost always the fastest way to get lifesaving treatment. Emergency medical services staff can begin treatment when they arrive -- up to an hour sooner than if someone gets to the hospital by car. The staff are also trained to revive someone whose heart has stopped. You'll also get treated faster in the hospital if you come by ambulance.

Coronary heart disease is the No. 1 single cause of death in the United States. Knowledge of the warning signs for these events can help you deal with them effectively.