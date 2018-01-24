3 Sure Ways To Get Over Temptation

Photo culled from challies.com via shutterstock

1. Take it to God in Prayer

Pray about it and watch God work it out for you. You can’t do it on your own, but with God’s help, there is nothing you can’t do.

Get a favorite scripture and repeat as needed whenever you’re feeling tempted or overwhelmed with guilt.

As the scripture says, When you are tempted, God will make a way of escape and will not allow you to be tempted beyond what you can bear. Just call on Him.

2. Consider the Consequences

What do you stand to lose by giving in to temptation? Your marriage, good health, or maybe just a clear conscious?

If adultery is your battle, Ask yourself… “Is it worth it?” No! “Is my behavior honoring God?” No! “What do I stand to gain?” Nothing “What do I stand to lose by cheating?”

3. Gather a Support Group

Find a friend or someone to hold you accountable for your actions.

How many times have you started a new diet or tried to quit smoking, but you kept it to yourself only because you didn’t want others to see you fail? Wrong! You’re only cheating yourself.

Instead, pair up with someone and try to accomplish the task together. The two of you can hold each other accountable and celebrate your progress together. Knowing that someone else expects you to do better is a powerful motivator.

Surround yourself with people who live the way you want to live. You may not need to ditch your old friends, but don’t underestimate the power of finding some new ones.