True Story: She Left Me Because She Wanted An Extravagant Wedding and I Wanted Low Budget One.

Photo credit - Shutterstock via beliefnet.com

People break up in relationships for many reasons ranging from finances, infidelity or pressures from family members. However, this is the first time I have heard a couple break up because they could not agree on the kind of wedding they wanted to have.

A young man I spoke to recently lost his fiancée of nine years because she wanted an extravagant wedding and the man opted for a moderate wedding

“After I introduced my girlfriend to my parents, she wanted us to get married immediately and although I wasn’t ready I had to agree because I loved her so much,” Erasmus said in an interview.

“I asked for the engagement list and realized it was too expensive after examining it. I told her about it and she told me her friend spent same amount on her wedding.”

Erasmus asked that they rather opt for a low budget wedding and rather focused on investments but she would not agree so they went their separate ways.

“That was how our 9 years relationship couldn’t make it . With all these years she couldn’t wait for me to be a blessing unto her,” he added.

He had a little advice for young women preparing for marriage, “they should stop comparing themselves to others and think about leaving tomorrow today.”

This story reveals how some young people place importance on the marriage ceremony than the marriage itself.

Also, it’s clearly evident that the lady wanted a luxurious wedding just to show off to her friends but wasn’t interested in the marriage or whatever the future holds for their marriage.