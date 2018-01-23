modernghana logo

FEATURED STORY What Isaac Kyei Andoh Of Ghana Wrote To Yours Truly!...
OnAIR Columns Archive
body-container-line
8 hours ago | Beauty & Fashion

Use Coconut Oil To Stop Your Hair From Going Grey

Steptohealth.com
Photo credit - Healthline.com
Photo credit - Healthline.com

Coconut oil lavishes the body with all kinds of benefits. This fantastic oil is great at:

  • Combating stress
  • Preventing the buildup of bacteria and viruses
  • Supporting digestion
  • Caring for your skin
  • Controlling cholesterol

Speaking of its benefits, we should note one of the most important ones when it comes to your hair:

Using coconut oil on your hair fights infections and inflammations in the epithelial tissue, which encourages strong hair and prevents hair loss.

It also supports hair color maintenance. This makes hair dye and other chemical options less necessary.

Let’s take a look at the recipe for this great, natural remedy.

Ingredients

  • 3 tablespoons of coconut oil (45 g)
  • 2 tablespoons of sage essential oil (30 g)

Preparation and application

  • Mix the oils together in a small pot or pan.
  • Heat on low until well mixed.
  • Once done, let cool to room temperature.
  • Apply to hair from roots to ends and cover with a shower cap. Let it work overnight.

body-container-line