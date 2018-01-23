Use Coconut Oil To Stop Your Hair From Going Grey

Photo credit - Healthline.com

Coconut oil lavishes the body with all kinds of benefits. This fantastic oil is great at:

Combating stress

Preventing the buildup of bacteria and viruses

Supporting digestion

Caring for your skin

Controlling cholesterol

Speaking of its benefits, we should note one of the most important ones when it comes to your hair:

Using coconut oil on your hair fights infections and inflammations in the epithelial tissue, which encourages strong hair and prevents hair loss.

It also supports hair color maintenance. This makes hair dye and other chemical options less necessary.

Let’s take a look at the recipe for this great, natural remedy.

Ingredients

3 tablespoons of coconut oil (45 g)

2 tablespoons of sage essential oil (30 g)

Preparation and application