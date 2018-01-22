Is Your Marriage Breaking? Here's Help!

Photo credit - Shutterstock

1. Identify what made you fall in love

Get back to basics and put yourself into the mindset of when you were first together and first in love. Think about what made you both fall in love with one another and maybe even write it down. Consider what you adored about this person and what made you want to be with them. Though you may have lost sight of this, thinking back to when times were good and you had just fallen in love can really help to lift your spirits. Write down their best traits and you may even find that they are still there, but you’ve had a hard time getting in touch with them lately.

2. Start to listen to each other again

Have conversations again and really start to communicate with one another . Listen to what your spouse is telling you, and then ask the same from them. Really make it a point to listen to one another again and it may very well be what helps you to uncover what was once great about your marriage. Listening is powerful.

3. Reflect on what has made your marriage feel broken

Where did things go wrong? Have you grown apart? Did one of you cheat? Did life just get in the way?

4. Talk to each other

Be patient with one another, even in the areas that seem to present the biggest problems. Talk TO one another rather than AT one another. This is part of listening for when you increase the communication, it helps you to connect again. Be patient and willing to work through the problems and know that it will lead you to better times overall.