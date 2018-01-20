Ghanaian Solomon Ennin: The Young Soldier In The U.S Army Flying Flag Of Ghana Through Music And Philanthropy

The saying that “it is only the child that has never travelled that says her mom is the best cook” is very true and evident. Until we make explorations about our own story and worth, we will never discover who we are and what we have. An article recently found on a blog site in the States in profiling the top five young Ghanaians making Ghana proud featured a young Ghanaian in the US Army as number one.

Born in Ghana to Mr. Emmanuel EnninandMrs. Comfort Afrane Yeboah, young SolomonEnnin is now a Ghanaian US soldier who doubles as a musician. Solomon Ennin is an inspirational speaker, a song writer, a philanthropist and a musician based in the United States of America. We might have seen his likes but not his type because it is so hard and rare to come across a young Ghanaian who doubles as a musician and a soldier in the States.

Solomon was born at Tarkwa in the Western Region of Ghana. He attended the Columbus State Community College and the Ohio School for Phlebotomy. Solomon started music at a very tender age and his first song was a thanksgiving song which came to him one day as he was thinking on what he wants to do in life. Poverty which has shattered so many dreams in our country and the African continent nearly laid its hands on the dreams of Solomon as he went through some financial constraints and lack of good guidance that he had to endure.

After writing twenty five songs but could not record it then due to some financial constraints and guidance, Mr. Ennin started doing two different jobs at a time in other to save up some money to follow his dreams and aspirations. And like the stories of almost all upcoming musicians, Solomon lost his first chance to record after the studio said he couldn't proceed with no legit reason, he then lost his appointment and the money paid wasn't refunded back to him. God being so graceful, recorded his first album and second album which was launched in August 2016. He has to his credit two music albums and a music video to his credit withthe song titled HIGHER being his favourite of all. His album titled NSENKU was widely sold during and after the launch of the album and this got his fame to continue growing over the whole of US.

Mr. Ennin who is also known as Rhema Blessed is industrious and passionate about transforming lives and making impact through his ministry; the Rhema Ministry.The Rhema Blessed Ministries is geared toward “impacting the world with good, quality and Spirit-filled songs” which America is already witnessing.Having joined the US Army last year, Solomon hopes to extend more help to the less privileged in his home country through his ministry and through his partnership with Marcus Anafu “The Youngest CEO and Philanthropist in Ghana”.

Solomon is on a cause to reach out to people in rural areas, peri-urban and the less privileged ones in Ghana through his “WE CAN” campaign. Rhema Blessed believes that a simple act of kindness can cause a great impact and change in people's lives. A young military man who is making waves in music in United States of America being a Ghanaian is in fact a blessing and a pride for Ghana as a country. Ghana has indeed found a young and talented young man who will carry up the mantle and change the face of music and ministry in Ghana and in other parts of the world. He is indeed our new artist and our new discovery.

Img-20180118-wa0034