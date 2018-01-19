A You A New Mom? Here's How To Change Your Baby's Nappy The Right Way

Photo credit - Baby centre

What do I need when I'm changing my baby's nappy?

To change your baby’s nappy, you’ll need:

A clean nappy.

A changing unit or mat, or a clean towel that you can lay on the floor or a bed.

Unscented baby wipes, or a small bowl of warm water with a clean cloth or cotton wool.

A clean towel for drying your baby's bottom, although this is optional.

A barrier cream to protect against nappy rash.

Nappy sacks for the dirty nappy or disposable nappy liner, and any used wipes or cotton wool.

If you're using cloth nappies, you'll also need a wet bag for your baby's wet or soiled nappy.

You should never leave your baby unattended during a nappy change, so do a quick check before each change to make sure that everything you need is in easy reach.

If you're packing a changing bag, it's a good idea to include a change of clothes in case your baby's nappy leaks. A distraction for your baby, such as a small toy , can also come in handy, but it's not essential.

How do I change my baby's nappy?

The basics of changing a nappy are the same whether you use disposables or cloth nappies :

How often should I change my baby's nappy?

In the first few days, your baby will need changing about 12 times a day. After this, for the first few weeks, she'll still poo several times a day and wet at least six nappies. Feeling wet may not bother her at this age, so don't assume that she’ll cry or show discomfort when she needs changing. As she gets older, she may have just one or two poos a day.

It's important that you don't leave her sitting in a wet or dirty nappy for too long. This is because her wee, and the bacteria in her poo, may make her skin sore and lead to nappy rash.

To help protect against nappy rash, try to get into a routine of changing your baby's nappy before or after every feed, and whenever she's done a poo . If you find that her bottom still becomes red and sore, she may have sensitive skin. If this is the case, check her nappies more frequently, and change them as soon as you realise that they're wet .

Disposable nappies absorb a lot of moisture, so you may not always be able to feel when they’re wet. Some nappies have a wetness indicator, which is a line that changes colour when the nappy’s wet. This isn’t a must-have, but it can be a handy way to tell if it's time for a change.

You don’t need to wake your baby up to change her nappy at night. But when she wakes for a feed, take the opportunity to change her, otherwise she may wake up later because she’s uncomfortable. You may prefer to change her nappy as soon as she wakes, so that she's sleepy again by the end of the feed. But if she usually poos during or immediately after she has fed, it would make more sense to wait and change the nappy afterwards. Either way, keep the change as calm and quiet as possible.