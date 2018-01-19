4 Ways To Settle A Fight With Your Friend

Photo credit - Shutterstock

1.Take the initiative to talk things out.

It may be easier to completely ghost your pal, especially if you’re really angry or hurt by your blowout. You might feel embarrassed by something you said or did. Either way, you should absolutely make a solid attempt to work things out, because the longer you go without speaking, the more awkward things will get.

2. Apologize

Yes, even if you feel you were the one who was more wronged, it’s important to remember that this is your best friend, and there’s a good chance she’s feeling hurt by something you said or did, too. No matter how mature we think we are, very few of us fight fairly all the time.

3. Try to see hings from a different perspective

This one is tough, because it’s always a challenge to see things from someone else’s point of view, but sometimes huge fights stem from one small misunderstanding. Figuring out what’s really going on — and how exactly your friend was hurt — will help you understand what happened, while hopefully allowing you to prevent the same thing from happening again in the future.

4.

Remind them of how they mean to you

Putting yourself out there and opening up to someone (even your best friend!) is scary as hell, so it may be easier for you to write your feelings out in a note or letter. There are likely multiple reasons why you consider her your best friend, and sometimes when we fight with loved ones, we can lose sight of why we love them so much in the first place. Telling her why she’s your best friend in the first place can remind her that your friendship is worth working on.