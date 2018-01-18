Common Problems That May Delay Conception: Miscalculated Fertile Period.

Photo credit - Shutterstock

There is a technique called Fertility Awareness Method (FAM) by which you can detect your most fertile periods. Calendar or Rhythm, mucus and temperature are various methods of detecting your fertility.

Fertility Awareness method works on the fact that a woman is most fertile for a few days before ovulation starts and lasts till after ovulation takes place. Since the sperm stays in the uterus for five to seven days, if you try to get pregnant at this time the chances of conception will be high. However, those taking birth control pills should avoid using the method. By calculating your fertile period you can increase your chances of getting pregnant.

Your peak fertile period for conceiving and timing intercourse is during the 3 to 5 days leading up to ovulation. You should time baby-making sex in this period about every 36 hours (24 to 48 hours).

This interval gives your male partner’s sperm time to recuperate and also puts enough sperm inside your body waiting in the Fallopian tube to fertilize the egg when it is released.

You should add the day of and the day after ovulation to this fertile period just to be sure you don’t miss chance at conceiving in case you miscalculate. So all in all, your most fertile days to conceive is a 5- 7 day window.

Remember also that it can take a healthy couple up to a year to conceive a baby. And this is totally normal. If, after a year, you haven’t gotten pregnant, you will want to consult your doctor and perhaps a fertility specialist. However, if you or your partner are older (35 years or more), you’ll want to consult a practitioner after about 6 months of trying to conceive.

Remember, smoking, excessive alcohol consumption and meat intake affects your fertility..