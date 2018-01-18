Here's How To Make Mayonnaise At Home In 5 Simple Steps

Photo credit- cookinggodsway.com

1. In a measuring cup, combine both grapeseed and extra virgin olive oil.

2. To a blender add the egg and egg yolk.

3. To the blender add 2 tablespoons lemon juice. This is essential as the acid binds the ingredients.

4. 4. To the blender add 1/2 teaspoon salt. (You can also add 1 teaspoon of dijon mustard which I omit if I don’t have it)

5. Blend the ingredients for a couple of seconds and then SLOWLY, drizzle the oil into the blender while blending.

That’s it. Homemade Mayonnaise.

If you use it as is and store in the refrigerator it should keep for 3-4 days, however, if you ferment the mayonnaise for 6 hours, it will keep for 2 months in the refrigerator.