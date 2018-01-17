When You Disagree With Your Spouse, What's The Way Forward?

Photo credit culled baucemag.com

Two can only walk together when they agree. This means that when there is disagreement, the two will find it difficult to walk together. Once we walk (and work) with people, there will always be agreements or disagreements during interaction. Moments of disagreement (often termed interfacial problems) should not lead to separation. There is a way out of it. We can maintain bonds by agreeing to disagree.

Let me focus on marriage in this respect. Especially in marriage, agreement is important to prevent Satan from gaining a foothold to steal, to kill and to destroy. Evidently, when two walk together in marriage, there are always daily decisions to make together since the two becomes one. Issues to decide on can range from as simple as the kind of meal to cook for supper to as complex as where to site your building. Each of these issues either consolidates the marital bond or weakens it depending on how decisions are approached. If the process of decision making is gracious, couples bond more; if it's abusive, polarity ensues, Satan gains foothold to mess things up!

Now, in marriage (as in any kind of relationship where people must work together), ideas on what to do and how to do it will usually come from one person. When that person brings the idea, he/she must not go ahead to implement the idea without communicating and consulting with the spouse to reach agreement as "one man". As we table our ideas, we must give the reasons and logic behind the idea we have brought forward and we must give our spouses the room and liberty to critique our tabled ideas without demonizing them or branding them as pessimist or insubordinate. The spouse doing the critique must also do so with love and logic; ask questions and undertake meaningful engagement. If he/she, out of intuition, does not think the idea must be implemented and thus doesn't have any logical reasons to back his or her disagreement, the other spouse who proposed the idea must shelf it so that both of them can commit it to prayer and then come back again for consultation.

If the idea is an emergency and thus needs immediate implementation but one is indecisive, the one who proposed the idea must act as a benevolent dictator by going ahead to implement the idea. However he or she must be kind enough to assure the spouse that all will be well and that there is no harm in trying the proposal. When the implementation goes well the implementing spouse must not brand the withholding spouse as skeptical. If on the other hand it doesn't go well, the withholding spouse must not query the implementing spouse with such phrases like "Didn't I tell you?"

If there is a disagreement but it is not in regards to something that is potentially destructive, couples must discuss and pray. If the tension is stealing their joy and peace then the issue is too expensive to spend too much emotional energy on; they must agree to drop it on the shelf and spend some time to discuss and pray. If its urgent and spouses have different convictions but consequence of any choice is not disastrous, then the Christian wife must be the first to submit to the conviction of her husband in humility.

We must allow our spouses the freedom to back off when it is difficult for them to support our ideas. It is not a must for spouses to support every move of the partner. In cases where it is clear that the decisions of a spouse is foolish and/or leading the family astray from the Lord Jesus Christ or to sin, the partner must be bold to tell the spouse that what he or she wants to do is wrong for so and so reason. However he or she must not make it public to anyone unless such actions is criminal and immoral with untoward effects. Even with that one, spouses should firstly and exclusively inform matured Christian counsellors to whom both of them have agreed to remain accountable.

In conclusion, let me say that we must be ready to allow our spouses to critically engage our ideas and also be bold to query our "foolishness" and report to accountability counsellors where possible. During premarital dating period, this particular ground rule must be discussed. Premarital dating period is a time to discuss relevant putative issues incidental on the marriage and not a time to indulge the flesh in sexual intercourse- something you will be doing so often for God knows how long! This approach, I believe is a balanced one between the two extremes (there is always two extremes to almost everything) of "Endorsing everything your spouse does" and "Disagreeing with everything your spouse does". Stay blessed